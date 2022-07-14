Thursday
July 14
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK: DAVID ALLEN July 14, 10 - 11 a.m. Transform a fast-paced, overwhelming, overcommitted life into one that is balanced, integrated, relaxed, with more successful outcomes. Register online at buenavistalibrary.org
Amelia’s Big Idea, July 14, 2 p.m. A new musical for kids and families hosted by Boys & Girls Clubs and sponsored by Grace Community Church. Free. McPhelemy Park.
OCEAN SHORTS: A CLAYMATION PROJECT July 14, 4 - 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Create a stop-animation short film using iPads, props and your imagination. All supplies provided, including snacks.
CONCERT IN THE PARK July 14, 6 - 8 p.m., McPhelemy Park. Featuring Bob Weir.
Friday
July 15
FRIDAY AT THE FARM July 15, 6 p.m., Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Live music by Tracy Egolf.
Weekend
July 16-17
PREPAREDNESS EXPO July 16, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lighthouse Ministries,16290 CR 306, Buena Vista. Come and learn what to do in case of a forest fire, power grid outage, supply chain cutoff and more.
BV Women’s Connection July 16, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Casa del Rio Clubhouse 27665 CR 313. Speaker and music by Sandi King “Patriotism, Perfectionism and Progress,” Lee Coveney “Colorado Birds”, RSVP to Judy 719-395-8230 $10 per person, $5 for 30 and under. Refreshments served.
ART OF COLLAGE July 16, 10 - 11 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Experiment with color, form and design, and create abstracts, landscapes or scenes by layering scraps of paper, old books and paint. All supplies provided, free. Registration required.
BVEC Presents Live Music July 16, Mark’s Midnight Carnival Show 1 p.m. The Roastery, East Main ST, Buena Vista.
SUPPLY CHAIN INTERRUPTION would that effect YOU? July 16 - 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. 16290 CR 306 Buena Vista. Community Preparedness resources, LTD is here to help you maneuver crisis or emergency situations that we might face. All the How To’s of being prepared. CommunityPreparednessResources.com.
BV KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS MONTHLY BREAKFAST July 17 at St. Rose of Lima parish hall. Breakfast burritos smothered in green chili, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage, hash brown potatoes, pancakes, juice and coffee. Benefits Choose Life Toys.
Monday
July 18
AVHH SUMMER SERVICE DAY REGISTRATION July 18, 8:30 - 11:30 a.m. AVHH volunteers will tackle outdoor chores for about 20 member households, including yard cleanup, weed removal, exterior window cleaning and touch-up painting. A lunch will follow in Salida from noon to 1:30 p.m. Register online at bit.ly/3NR5g5e and closes at 11:30 p.m. Phone or text 719-530-1198 or email info@avhelpinghands.org
Tuesday
July 19
WOOD SAILBOAT PROJECT July 19, 3 - 4 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Put the creative and finishing touches on your own miniature wood sailboat in this workshop with local craftsman, Lance Sawyer. All materials provided. Limited to 15 people; registration required
LOOKING FORWARD
OCEAN SHORTS: A CLAYMATION PROJECT July 21, 4 - 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Create a stop-animation short film using iPads, props and your imagination. All supplies provided, including snacks. Attend all four sessions.
CONCERT IN THE PARK July 21, 6 - 8 p.m., McPhelemy Park. Featuring 101st Army Winds.
FRIDAY AT THE FARM July 22, 6 p.m., Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Live music by Gene Farrar.
KIDS FUN RUN AND BEACH PICNIC July 23, McPhelemy Park, Buena Vista. Presented by One Love Endurance Events and the Buena Vista Public Library. Dress up in your best beach attire and stick around for a picnic on the shore after the Fun Run.
BVEC Presents Live Music July 23, Mott & Dogman 1 p.m. The Roastery, East Main St, Buena Vista.
BVEC Presents Live Music July 24, Alex Heffron & Chloe Reindl 1 p.m. The Roastery, East Main St, Buena Vista.
QIGONG July 25, 5 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Classes introduce new exercises aimed at increasing flexibility and energy, promoting mental clarity and improving blood flow. No registration required.
COTTONWOOD CREEK PUBLIC RECREATION CLEANUP July 27 Meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Game Trail Mail Center on Great Peaks Drive. Public recreation areas along CR 365, the main access to the Silver Creek, Harvard Lakes and North Cottonwood Creek Trailheads will be cleaned up. Contact Downing at landvolunteer@garna.org with questions.
8TH ANNUAL HABITAT MAC & CHEESE FUNDRAISER July 28, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Habitat for Humanity event at Mt. Princeton Hot Springs - outdoor pavilion. Silent auction included. Adult tickets in advance $25, $35 on the day of event & children ages 12 & under $10.
