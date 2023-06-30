This old photo is Buena Vista’s Main Street before a big fire in 1883. This photo says it is a Fourth of July celebration. The big “Welcome” sign is for a dignitary coming in on the train.
The Rio Grande tracks are in the foreground and the Rio Grande depot is on the right. Cinders from the train ignited the buildings that came right up to the tracks on the north side of Main Street.
Across from the “Welcome” sign on the left was the original Marks, the white wooden building, which was rebuilt out of brick in 1908, after another fire burned it. The total loss on the building was $22,000. Later that day the fire department was called to the town jail because a drunk had set his bed on fire. The fire and the drunk were both subdued with a bucket of water. This brick building is now Crave Restaurant on the corner of Railroad and Main Street.
There were numerous fires in town and despite the DeRemer Hook and Ladder Fire Department’s efforts, the wooden buildings could not be saved. This resulted in many of the businesses being rebuilt with brick.
There was an active brick factory located south of town along the river, and homeowners have found remnants of bricks on their property. There are now numerous businesses and homes made of brick including the Courthouse Museum.
For more information on the heritage behind the history of Buena Vista, visit facebook.com/bvheritage.heritage
