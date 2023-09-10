Though questions about waste diversion availability in Chaffee County abound, community partners are working together to improve local waste diversion efforts. A recent grant through Chaffee County Community Foundation will allow the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association (GARNA) to partner with Elements Mountain Compost and others to continue expanding waste diversion and waste diversion education in Chaffee County.
GARNA conducted a preliminary waste audit in 2019, conducting interviews with residents and landfill staff.
“When Angel of Shavano closed in 2021 and waste haulers started curbside recycling, … the cost was prohibitive for some people, and we know some people just had a hard time with the change,” said executive director Dominique Naccarato. “It’s really important that people recycle when they’re able. … We heard a lot of stories about people partnering with their neighbors or their homeowners' association to get a recycling bin.”
Three commercial operators currently offer curbside recycling services in Chaffee County, accepting items like glass, aluminum, clean cardboard and plastics #1-7. Diversion Designers, who partnered with FIBArk for waste diversion, recently confirmed the materials are recycled through Green for Life, a Front Range company that already works with two local haulers for materials recovery.
“Plastics #3-7 have a volatile commodities market, so recyclers should be aware that these plastics don’t always get recycled, depending on the market at that time,” GARNA said in an Aug. 29 release. “However, aluminum can be recycled an infinite number of times, and glass is part of a closed recycling loop here in Colorado, as glass gets recycled and reused by Coors Bottling Company.”
Hauling Chaffee’s materials to the front range requires fuel-inefficient waste haulers that generate significant emissions. Still, GARNA encourages Chaffee residents to continue recycling. One of the solutions being pursued is the development of a local transfer station where waste and recyclables can be compacted and loaded into larger trucks for more efficient transport.
“Don't not recycle because of that,” Naccarato said. “We want people to be in the habit of it and we want our three waste haulers to continue providing the service. That's going to be part of the accessibility in the long run, supporting those businesses.
“There was a very large grant application put in by Chafee County to build a transfer station at the landfill,” she continued, “and that transfer station will allow the recycling materials to be transferred to a larger, more efficient truck for hauling to the Front Range. At its most basic level, that's how it serves us. However, the next level allows a place for potentially sorting materials, potentially keeping materials in Chaffey County for a circular economy.”
Additionally, not all Chaffee residences are eligible for curbside recycling service. Those in hard-to-reach areas should reach out to GARNA if they’d like to recycle.
Waste diversion efforts
With support from the City of Salida, GARNA, a CCCF grant and funds from Bonfire Entertainment’s 2022 Renewal Festival, FIBArk was able to diver more than 73% of waste generated during the festival. Diverted waste included 9590 lbs of single-stream recycling, 250 lbs of scrap wood, 48 lbs of vinyl signs, 8 lbs of soft plastic, 8 barrels from the Hooligan Race, 100 lbs of food donated to the Community Center and 10,000 lbs of organics to be converted to compost.
Scrap wood was donated and found a new life as an American Ninja Warrior Course, constructed by a local resident for his kids and neighborhood, while the Hooligan barrels were repurposed as free rain barrels.
“The City of Salida and its Sustainability Committee are excited to see the results of the partnership between FIBArk organizers and Diversion Designers and encourage all festivals and events to consider recycling in their planning,” said Salida City Council member Jane Templeton.
Composting a key effort
Composting organic materials is one of the most impactful ways waste can be diverted, Naccarato said. GARNA estimates that 30-40% of local municipal solid waste is green, or compostable, material. When put in landfills rather than composted, the materials anaerobically decompose and generate greenhouse gases.
Elements Mountain Compost, a local composting business that continues to grow and contribute to the local circular economy, offers community organics drop-off stations and works with businesses to turn their food scraps into soil amendment.
“It can be hard to compost at home in our arid climate,” states Julie Mach of Elements Compost, “but on a larger scale we can replicate nature’s aerobic decomposition process to capture and recycle the nutrients in organic waste and feed those nutrients right back into our gardens and farms.”
Elements also hosts “Green Drinks” events for public discussion about sustainability issues. Their next event will be from 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 20 at Elevation Beer Co., featuring Recycle Colorado and an update on the county’s Sustainable Development Plan.
Redirecting construction waste
In the fall of 2023, partners will convene to discuss more reuse and reduce tactics for Chaffee’s Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste, involving local contractors in a conversation about materials that contribute a large amount of landfill waste.
“The audit shows the percentage of C&D waste that was going to the landfill at the time, and it’s shockingly high,” Naccarato said. “Targeting construction and demolition is really low-hanging fruit for reducing the amount of waste going into the landfill, and a lot of times with C&D the materials are reusable.
“It’s just about creating infrastructure so that those items can be reused, but before we can do that we need to sit down with construction companies themselves and get the information from them,” she said. “It really needs to be led by them. We don’t want to try to implement something that’s not going to work for them.”
To support waste diversion efforts, consider volunteering or donating, or sign up for a community compost drop-off station or purchase compost through Elements Mountain Compost (elementsmountaincompost.com). Those who are curious about both easy and hard-to-recycle items in Chaffee County can find a current recycling guide at bit.ly/GARNARecyclingGuide. This guide has been developed to help local residents and businesses understand what can be recycled and composted and how to do so.
