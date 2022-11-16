Chaffee County voters approved ballot question 1A, which will, without increasing any taxes, allocate 60 percent of the existing occupational lodging tax for housing and childcare, while the other 40 percent will go toward tourism.
The measure received 7,041 yes votes, 63.81 percent, compared to 3,994 no votes, or 36.19 percent, as of 5 p.m. Thursday.
“I kind of expected that,” Commissioner Rusty Granzella said. “I think people are looking on more flexible ways to use that money.”
Ballot question 1B, which would have extended term limits for Chaffee County commissioners, was denied when 8,428 voters, 76.36 percent, said no and 2,609 voters, 23.64 percent, voted yes.
“Nobody really pushed that question or put a lot of effort into it,” Granzella said. “It was just a question to the people to see where they sat on the issue.”
Also failing was county issue 6A, which asked voters to approve a 3.5-mill ad valorem tax to raise $2,047,908.42 annually to be used by Chaffee Housing Authority.
The vote was 7,292 or 69.23 percent against to 3,241 or 30.77 percent in favor.
