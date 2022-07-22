Arkansas River Outfitters Association members once again welcome the innovative Voluntary Flow Management Program, which began this month.
The VFMP better manages water release on the Arkansas River to meet multiple needs on the river, including recreational boating and fishery health.
Each year, the VFMP is active through Aug. 15, allowing for some commercial rafting outfitters to extend their season into September; a novelty for outfitters that operate on other Colorado rivers that rely solely on snowpack to determine the length of the season.
AROA is a signatory of the Voluntary Flow Management Program with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a division of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources, Colorado Trout Unlimited, Chaffee County and the SECWCD. AROA collaborates with these entities to provide guidance for optimum flow targets during prime boating season.
On a local level, year-over-year data shows that trip purchases with AROA outfitters generate millions of dollars in associated expenditures benefitting the lodging, restaurant, retail sales and photography industries.
Commercial raft, kayak and fishing outfitters account for than half of revenues in the “amusement and outdoor recreation” sector of Fremont County’s economy and 20 percent of that sector in Chaffee County.
Off the water, the purchase of a raft trip one of the largest contributors to summer visitor hotel and motel stays, accounting for one in six hotel rooms booked over the 100- to 120-day season.
Raft trips generate economic and fiscal benefits to the communities along the Arkansas River corridor across a broad spectrum of the tourism and hospitality industry. In short: Extended flows on the Arkansas River equates to a healthy local economy in the Colorado mountain towns of Buena Vista, Salida and Cañon City.
“AROA outfitters are thrilled to be back in action this season. We saw a 41% increase in guided whitewater rafting trips from 2020 to 2021 and we hope to see great numbers like that again this summer,” said Mike Kissack, AROA’s president.
“Thanks to our Voluntary Flow Management Program, we expect the Arkansas River to have excellent water levels that coincide perfectly with our busy season from July 1 through mid-August,” he said.
“The top priority for all our members is always safety, so we put highly trained guides out on the river allowing guests to have fun, paddle hard and conquer the nation’s best whitewater and most rafted river,” Kissak said. “Our knowledgeable outfitters provide guests with the best experience, no matter their previous experience or skill level.”
In 1990, rafters asked the Bureau of Reclamation to release flows from Turquoise Lake or Twin Lakes to Pueblo Reservoir in the summer months, as a long-term plan was needed to support the ecological health of the river alongside its commercial and recreational uses.
The VFMP was born, and the Bureau of Reclamation released 23,000 acre-feet of water to enhance flows, beginning July 13 and ending August 21.
By 1992, the Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District began approving annual flow management agreements, which created a template of flows, limits and conditions.
The amount of water released varies according to many factors, including water supply and the amount of snow runoff available; storage capacity in reservoirs; and timing of runoff.
The Arkansas River Outfitters Association has provided whitewater rafting adventures for more than 40 years and consists of knowledgeable, experienced and certified professionals, dedicated to offering world-class outdoor recreation.
AROA members actively contribute to industry safety regulations, participating and influencing important legislation. The organization places significant emphasis on safety and training for guides each year.
While the state of Colorado requires river guides to receive 50 hours of on-the-water training, many AROA members surpass the state’s requirements by offering individualized training that, in some cases, exceeds 100 hours.
Training focuses on safety, swift water rescue, boat operation and customer service. Guides are also required to have a minimum of basic CPR.
Additionally, most outfitters have emergency medical technicians and other highly trained medical staff available as needed.
With an elevation drop of 4,650 feet along its 152 miles, the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area, managed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Bureau of Land Management, is located within Lake, Chaffee, Fremont and Pueblo counties in south central Colorado.
Running through some of the state’s most stunning natural features, including Browns Canyon National Monument, Bighorn Sheep Canyon and The Royal Gorge – also known as the Grand Canyon of the Arkansas, the Arkansas River is also home to The Numbers, widely considered the best Class IV run in the state.
For more information about Arkansas River Outfitters Association and the 2022 whitewater rafting season, visit www.arkansasriveroutfitters.org
