BV’s girls’ volleyball team has also started their season. Coach Jamie Page said the team has a strong camaraderie.
“They’re super positive to each other,” she said. “We have two returning varsity players, so we we have a fairly young team. … We have seniors all the way down to sophomores. We have great leadership from our seniors and we have some young, athletic kids that are coming up and really working hard, wanting to get better. It’s a good combination.”
The team won their first non-conference game against South Park 3-0 on Aug. 23, which was followed by losses against Rye and Peyton on Aug. 26, which was a learning moment for the team.
“They want to serve aggressively, but they also know that they have to balance that with serving in(bounds),” Page said. “We have to try and find that balance. They also took away (lessons) about how we need to keep ourselves in-system offensively, making sure we’re making good passes and setting up the ball so that we can run our offensive system.”
The team did bounce back this week. The Demons took the win in their Monday night game against Custer County, 3-0.
“They’re really excited to bounce back,” Page said. “It just got them on the right page to get headed to the tournament this weekend.”
Audrey Johnson and Madeline Litvay, she said, have a strong connection and have executed plays that they’ve been working on.
“That’s really good for the better inner connection we have,” Page said. “We have Gloria Esparza, and she had some great serving and great aces. … They bring energy to keep going and keep fighting, no matter what the score is. They are a good team to just keep battling through and not give up until the end.”
The team will head to Gunnison for a tournament on Sept. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.