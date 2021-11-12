The total number of COVID-19 cases since data collection began in March 2020 topped 2,000 people in Chaffee County Tuesday with the addition of 36 new cases.
It was the largest increase this month. Nov. 2 was the second largest, with an increase of 29 cases. Thursday saw an additional 27 cases reported.
As of 4 p.m. Thursday the county’s total pandemic case count was 2,066, with 136 cases identified in the last seven days.
The two-week case count was 232.
According to the April 2020 census count of 19,476, that brings the total percentage of cases to more than 10 percent of the total population of Chaffee County.
There have been 25 deaths due to the virus, or about 1.2 percent of cases.
Of the total cases, 203 are classified as breakthrough cases of those who had previously been vaccinated.
To date, 74.5 percent of the county has been fully vaccinated.
Only 11 reinfection cases have been reported by Chaffee County Public Health.
The total number of cases for the month stood at 208 as of Thursday afternoon.
With more than two weeks to go in the month, November’s case count is on track to surpass October’s count of 220 to become the highest of the year and to surpass December 2020’s high count of 258 cases in a month.
Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order Wednesday declaring the entire state of Colorado high risk for exposure or transmission of COVID-19.
That move allows all adults 18 and older in the state to be eligible for the booster vaccine six months after full vaccination with either Pfizer or Moderna and two months after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Polis’ order stated he also urged all Coloradans who are eligible and have not yet received any vaccine to get one immediately.
The order states the recent rise in cases is largely due to the highly contagious Delta variant and the spread of the virus among the 28 percent of Coloradans age 5 and older who have yet to get the “highly effective and safe vaccine.”
“The entire state of Colorado is in a significant wave of disease spread. With an estimated 1 in 67 Coloradans infected, it is likely that nearly all Coloradans are exposed to COVID-19 where they live or work,” the order stated.
As of Wednesday, the order stated, 95 percent of Colorado’s intensive care beds are occupied and 94 percent of medical/surgical beds are occupied.
Colorado Department of Public Health and environment reports approximately 80 percent of those currently hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state are unvaccinated.
Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center has gone from three to six hospitalized COVID-19 cases since Tuesday.
The current percentage of beds occupied at the hospital is 76 percent.
November has seen seven hospitalizations due to COVID-19 at HRRMC.
The hospital recently put stricter protocols in place in response to the uptick in cases.
