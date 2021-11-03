Buena Vista school district superintendent Lisa Yates held a weekly Zoom meeting for families Nov. 1 to discuss COVID-19 in BV schools and the district’s social studies curriculum review.
School was not in session Monday, as the district’s response team opted to take a pause day.
“Many of our high school cases were related to certain student groups that were involved in activities,” said Yates. “That caused us to add a layer of mitigation, to do some testing for those groups of students.”
She said that the day would give staff some well-needed rest and the response team additional time to monitor the situation.
Yates noted that the online case chart is being regularly updated. As of Nov. 2 it reported the first detected case in the preschool, six more at the elementary, two more in the middle school and seven more in the high school.
The report notes that except for BVHS, the majority of confirmed cases have been adults, not children.
Meeting participants did not make comments on the COVID developments, nor on the district’s social studies curriculum updates.
Yates explained some of the legislative background and context for the process. BV PEAKS has met to communicate some ideas to the curriculum committee, she said.
A large factor, she said, will be input from staff based on in-classroom experience.
“I very much believe in the professionalism of our staff,” she said.
