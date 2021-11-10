Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Chaffee County and across the state.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment data shows numbers edging up to new highs for 2021.
The state’s one-week cumulative incident rate is considered very high at an average of more than 100 cases per 100,000 people in every county.
As of Monday the seven-day moving average number of cases in the state has gone up to 2,793 with a positivity rate of 9.49 percent.
In Chaffee County, local public health data showed the 14-day case count reached 210 Monday.
The seven-day count was 126 with a positivity rate of 5.49 percent.
During October there were 12 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center
Two cases are currently being treated at HRRMC.
Over the last month case spread in the county has been primarily person-to-person, or by being in contact with someone known to have the virus, at 71.4 percent of cases.
The other 28.6 percent of cases have been community spread, from an unknown contact with someone with the virus.
Vaccinations in Chaffee County are up to 74.5 percent of those 12 and older. Even so, more than half of cases in the county currently are among those 39 and younger, with the largest group being those 17 and younger.
The age breakdown of the county’s most recent cases over the last week is:
Younger than 1734
18-2920
30-3921
40-4917
50-5911
60-6911
70-799
80 and older3
Chaffee County Public Health continues to advise getting a vaccination in addition to other precautions such as masking in indoor spaces, staying home when sick and washing hands.
A vaccine clinic for children 5-11 years old is scheduled for 9 a.m.-noon Friday at Longfellow Elementary School, 425 W. Seventh St., and from 3-6 p.m. Monday at the BOCES building, 27900 CR 319 in Buena Vista.
To register for a vaccination, visit www.chaffeecounty.rsvpify.com.
