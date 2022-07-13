Here are the major topics of the Buena Vista Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on July 6.
Due to a recent home occupation violation, the town discovered that it needed to fix the home occupancy code. The problem in particular was home business occupancy violations.
Code enforcement officer Grant Bryans told the P and Z Commission that during a recent case the municipal court noticed a redundancy in the municipal code.
Current home occupancy code violations have to go through the board of trustees first before going to the municipal court. Bryans suggested P and Z adapt the current municipal code to send violations directly to the municipal court removing trustees involvement.
“This is really just putting a duck in row more than anything ,” Bryans said.
The Planing and Zoning Commission agreed unanimously to bring the code change before trustees for their approval at the next board meeting.
