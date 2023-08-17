Belle Brown and Madam Frank took the stage at Gold Rush Days to share historical fashion secrets, from corsets and bustles to gloves and fans.
“This was my very first performance in the lingerie show,” said Ruan Kinberg, who took on Brown’s persona. “I'm one of the madams, and I've been doing that about a year. I just love the love the history. We are very particular about everything being historically accurate in all of the shows that we present, so I really love that part.”
Lois Goss, who performs as Frank, even made all of the costume pieces seen in the show, like the cage bustle
Both madams came into their roles as volunteers. Goss had been a professional costume designer in Chicago before coming to Buena Vista.
“When I moved here, I had uprooted myself from Chicago and just moved out here on a whim,” she said. “I didn't know anybody, didn't know what to do. I walked into the Chamber of Commerce and asked Kathy Pery if there was a community theater around because I was a costumer and I wanted to volunteer my time.”
She was involved with the museum from then on. Kinberg had been living in North Carolina, and she planned on August visit entirely around seeing the Madams’ show.
“I was always fascinated with Cockeyed Lizzie, and someone told me about the Madams’ show,” she said. ”I had lived here previously for 20 years, and built my entire visit in August around the Madams’ show. I saw it in 2016 and I was smitten. I met Lisa two years ago at Apple Fest and offered to volunteer for anything that the Madams needed. And she said, ‘Would you like to be in it?’”
Both shows brought information, and laughs, to the crowds. Kinberg also debuted a new show during Gold Rush Days. The “Killer Fashion” show focuses on the many deadly beauty trends of the 1800s, including lead makeup and arsenic dyes.
“Victorians did horrible things to themselves, chemically and physically,” Goss said. “They put a lot of poison into their bodies for very many different reasons.”
“And in my show,” Kinberg said, “I like to emphasize that we're not so different today.”
She donned a new dress made with a vibrant green fabric that took her costumer in St. Louis 2 months to find, mimicking the arsenic hue common for the time
“Who doesn’t want a deadly dress?” Kinberg said. She did, however, clarify her dress was arsenic free.
“There are a lot of sites online where if you have something from the time period that is green, you can send it off to be tested,” she said. “There are still a lot of arsenic green book covers, wallpapers, shoes and a lot of gloves.”
The Madams’ shows are more than just entertaining. They’re also informative and provide a new perspective on the women who ran and worked in the brothels. At one point during the region’s mining history, there were 96 women to every 10,500 men.
“People come away with a different perception of prostitution at that time,” Kinberg said. “It is not at all what people initially assume. … There were no opportunities for women. There was no life insurance. If your husband died in the mine and you had three children, you had to do what you had to do.”
“These these women were cast out from society,” Goss said. “They helped anyone and everyone, through sickness and in health, gave them food, coal, all kinds of things. So they were philanthropists.”
For more details on the madams and their shows, email buenavistaheritage@msn.com
