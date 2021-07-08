The discovery of gold in the mountainous and largely uncharted Colorado Territory in the late 19th century drew hundreds of thousands of people west in search of land and wealth.
The gold may have run out quickly, but the siren call of silver, lead, zinc, copper and all manner of other mineral wealth continued to draw people of all ages to settle in the hills and valleys of the future state for decades.
Few of the camps that sprung up around the hastily-constructed mines and mills had the resiliency to last, burning bright and vanishing as quickly as they had appeared. In this final installment in its series, the Herald will chronicle the histories of the virtually unknown boom towns of Winfield and Vicksburg in Clear Creek Canyon.
About 8 miles south of Granite in present-day Chaffee County, Winfield and Vicksburg were founded to house the workforce of nearby mines, small lodes and claims at the end of the 19th century.
Following in the footsteps of Abe Lee and his contemporaries, prospectors began arriving in the canyon around 1860, hoping to find rich surface deposits of gold like Lee had uncovered in California Gulch to the north. Aside from one or two cabins scattered around the canyon for individual miners working small claims, no real settlements were established in the area until a pair of prospectors on their way down the Arkansas Valley from Oro City lost their burros.
The story goes that, while traveling south along the Arkansas River and prospecting the valleys and rivers which fed it in the mid-1860s, a group of prospectors woke one morning to find their burros had wandered off.
Unwilling to continue their journey without the pack animals, the prospectors spent a day or two searching for them. When they finally found their burros drinking out of Clear Creek, an Arkansas tributary, they noticed glinting in the sand in the creek bed and decided to try their luck. Sure enough, pan after pan came up full of gold flakes, and the prospectors knew they had to stay.
A short article entitled “A Lucky Loss” appearing in the Sept. 11, 1880 Carbonate Chronicle relates the journey of Curley and Babcock, a pair of prospectors who, outfitted with tools, food and burros, travelled south from Leadville along the Arkansas River.
“Upon arriving at a point about 11 miles below Granite, in Clear Creek gulch, they camped for the night, intending to resume their journey in the morning. During the night, however, somebody stole one of their animals, and, being unwilling to proceed without making an effort to recover the lost burro, they remained in and about the camp all day,” the story read.
“During their wanderings up and down the gulch they discovered some very promising float, and around the campfire that night they decided to spend a few days right there prospecting. Their first days’ labors were rewarded by the discovery of a 4-foot vein of galena outcropping from the surface. The ore assays well, and the body increases rather than diminishes as the work progresses ... the discovery has created great excitement in the neighboring camps, and at least five hundred prospectors are at work in Clear Creek gulch.”
Like so many of its era, the mining town of Vicksburg, named for local general store owner Vick Keller, exploded practically overnight. Surface deposits of gold quickly dried up, but discoveries of rich veins of lead, silver and copper prompted the formation of mines like the Banker, Meta, Fortune and Tasmania and numerous other small individual claims.
At its height, Vicksburg was home to some 600-700 people, most of them associated with the nearby mines. The town also boasted a post office, school, blacksmith’s shop, two hotels, two billiard halls, several saloons, a general store, an assay office and a livery stable. Early settlers carried balsam poplar saplings into the canyon on their burros and planted them to line the main drag, Broadway Street. Trenches were dug from the nearby Clear Creek along either side of Broadway, not only to water the poplars, which still line the street today, but also to provide water for firefighting and to allow residents to store perishable food in boxes in the cool water during the warmer months of the year.
Further up the valley was the settlement of Winfield, the most populous place in Clear Creek Canyon. While the first cabin built on the site less than 5 miles southwest of Vicksburg that would come to be known as Winfield appeared in about 1861, the little town wasn’t officially platted until 1880 or 1881. At that time, the platted town was 120 acres in area, according to a report in the Aug. 12, 1881 Chaffee County Times.
“It is laid off into lots of 50x100 [feet] which are free to all desiring to build,” The Times reported. “No soulless corporation about that.”
People came from far and wide to claim the lots available in Winfield. At its peak in the early 1890s, the town was home to approximately 1,500 residents, and had three saloons, three stores, a post office, two hotels, a boarding house, mill, smelter, concentrator, church and schoolhouse to serve them.
While the mines in and around the Leadville district to the north flourished and the population of the young city boomed, the Clear Creek Canyon mines were beginning their decline. The silver market crash of 1893 put an abrupt end to silver mining operations in the canyon and a mass exodus ensued. The 2,000 or so residents of Clear Creek Canyon packed their belongings and moved on, many finding work in surrounding communities in the Colorado mountains.
Despite this, life in Clear Creek Canyon continued for the ones who stayed. Families like the Wallaces and Levins maintained ownership of their families’ cabins and continued to join the ever-dwindling number of year-round residents in the little villages of Vicksburg and Winfield during the warm summer months. Children spent time fishing and exploring the surrounding woods while the adults socialized. Some time after the mines of Clear Creek Canyon had stopped producing ore, Vicksburg even got its own swimming pool.
Beginning in 1910 or 1911, the three sons of Ed Levin hand-dug a swimming pool in a vacant lot along Broadway Street. “The area across the street (from the Levins’ cabin) in those days had no trees, and these three guys, over a period of years, built a magnificent swimming pool,” reminisced Art Wallace in “Memories of Clear Creek Canyon: A Walk Into the Past,” the Clear Creek Canyon Historical Society’s booklet of first-hand accounts of life in the canyon.
The empty hole, which still sat alongside Broadway Street as of the booklet’s publication in 2011, “is at least 15 feet deep at the deep end and is at least 20 feet wide. It tapered back to one or two feet in depth as it approached the main street of Vicksburg.” The pool hosted swimming contests and miniature boat races, and became the center of the little town during the warm summer months.
“Vicksburg always seemed occupied. It was busy and vibrant. Something was always going on there. Winfield was like a ghost town,” said Leonard Rowe of spending summers with family in the canyon during his childhood in “Memories of Clear Creek Canyon.”
“That’s because they had all the dances down in Vicksburg. The Winfield people went down to Vicksburg to dance. Vicksburg had the party people and Winfield had the workers,” responded Mary “Effie” Crider, Wallace’s aunt and long-time family friend of Rowe.
“There were more saloons in Winfield,” countered Rowe. “Winfield had the drinkers and Vicksburg had the churchgoers.”
By the mid-20th century, the population of Clear Creek Canyon was at its lowest point since prospectors first arrived decades earlier. The U.S. Forest Service began appropriating abandoned mining claims and cabins, tearing down the structures that had not succumbed to time and the elements on their own and burning the resulting debris. Forest rangers at the time suggested that a historical society be formed in order to save the townsites of Vicksburg and Winfield from seizure by the Forest Service, and so on July 4, 1971 the Clear Creek Canyon Historical Society was formed.
In addition to preserving the structures and ghost towns of the canyon, the Clear Creek Canyon Historical Society has also worked to conserve, store and digitize historic photographs of the canyon and its residents, as well as recollections of life in the canyon.
The society has also operates three museums, one in Vicksburg and two in Winfield, complete with educational displays and interpretive signage. Most of the other remaining structures in the canyon — without power or running water and with outhouses out back, just like days gone by — are privately owned by many of the same families with generations-long ties to the canyon.
An estimated 150 ghost towns exist around Colorado today, according to Leadville.com’s “The Ghost Towns of Leadville and Beyond.” Like so many of their contemporaries, the mining camps of Vicksburg and Winfield in Clear Creek Canyon proved little more than a flash in the pan in Colorado’s historical landscape. The mines of Clear Creek Canyon never became the big producers for which their owners had hoped. The Clear Creek Canyon Historical Society estimates just $90,000 worth of gold, silver, lead, copper and other precious metals were extracted from the area prior to the removal of the final load of ore around 1918.
Cary is the Leadville Herald’s office manager and copy editor.
