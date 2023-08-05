Though the PACT Act has no deadline for benefits applications, eligible veterans who apply or submit their intent to apply by August 9, 2023, may be able to receive nearly 12 months of backdated compensation.
The PACT Act includes measures to:
- Expand and extend eligibility for VA health care for veterans with toxic exposures and veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War and post-9/11 eras,
- Add 20+ more presumptive conditions for burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic exposures,
- Add more presumptive-exposure locations for Agent Orange and radiation,
- Require VA to provide a toxic exposure screening to every veteran enrolled in VA healthcare, and
- Help improve research, staff education and treatment related to toxic exposures.
“The process is quite extensive,” said Veterans Service Officer Liesl Hammond. “They have to have a disability or sickness, there has to be a doctor who’s already diagnosed it and there have to be medical records to back up that diagnosis. All of that goes to the VA in a fairly long application.”
The VA then contracts a doctor in the civilian sector to evaluate the veteran, and the application goes on through the decision process.
“If it’s a presumptive (condition) under the PACT Act, it’s pretty much automatic that the VA is going to decide to give a disability (benefit) to the veteran for that sickness,” Hammond said.
For those who don’t apply by August 9, benefits are still available.
“Even if we miss the August 9 deadline, everything is still in place,” Hammond said. “It just won’t be backdated for the year.”
For more information or to apply, visit https://www.va.gov/resources/the-pact-act-and-your-va-benefits/ or contact Hammond at 719-239-4678 or vso@chaffeecounty.org
