Visitors to the Chaffee County Veterans Memorial at the Poncha Springs Visitors Center will be able to do so in a bit more comfort with a new place to sit.
Two memorial benches were installed at the site Friday morning by Nathan Dodge and Dana Nachtrieb.
Nachtrieb, a member of the Marine Corps League’s Lt. Harry Ostrum Jr. Detachment No. 1420, said the benches each cost about $1,100 to purchase and install. However, the cement for the project was donated by ACA Products, and the time and know-how to lay the cement and to install the benches were donated by Dodge.
Dodge said he offered his services in honor of his grandfather, who fought in World War II, and other family members who have served, including a cousin who served in Iraq.
“It’s out of thankfulness. It’s the least I can do to give them a place to sit down,” he said.
Dodge was assisted with the work of installing the benches by his wife, Sasha, and three kids, Gabe, 11, Payton, 9, and Kennan, 5.
Nachtrieb said the idea for the benches came from Cy Granzella, who died in November 2021, who said there needed to be a place for veterans, especially older ones, to sit down when they came out to remember their comrades.
The funds for one of the benches were provided by Karen Predovich, and that bench will honor her husband, USAF Col. Larry A. Predovich, who had a 25-year career in the Air Force.
Predovich died in August 2020.
The other bench, paid for by donations, will have a plaque honoring Chaffee County veterans.
