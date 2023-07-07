PUEBLO – The Pine-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands is proposing a fee increase at six recreation cabin rentals to sustainably operate, maintain and improve recreation facilities and infrastructure.
This fee increase proposal includes recreation cabins in Leadville, Salida, San Carlos and South Park Ranger Districts.
The public is invited to comment on the proposed fee changes.
Comments will be accepted until Sept. 30, 2023.
To see all aspects of the fee proposal and provide comments, visit the USFS story map at https://bit.ly/44shEAW
“These sites are important to our local communities and visitors. The proposed recreation cabin fee increases will allow us to offer the same quality that recreationists expect. Additionally, the fee increases will make fees more consistent throughout the state,” said Jason Smith.
Once public involvement is complete, the propsed fee changes will be reviewed by a Regional Fee Board that will submit their recommendation to the Rocky Mountain Regional Forester for a final decision.
Comments may also be submitted by email, telephone and mail. Submit comments via email to SM.FS.PSICCRecRent@usda.gov or call 719-533-1477. Sent written comments to:
Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands
Supervisor’s Office
Attention: Jason Smith
2850 Kachina Drive
Pueblo, CO 81008
