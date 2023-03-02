vehicle-based camping management - map

The proposed action for the area includes designated site management and closing and rehabbing some sites at the Browns Creek intersection, as well as installing developed campgrounds.

As part of their comment process, USFS rangers and staff hosted an informational meeting Feb. 22, to discuss their proposed actions for vehicle-based dispersed camping in the Salida and Leadville ranger districts.

The proposed actions, which can be viewed on the USFS website, are intended to reduce impact while maximizing opportunities.

