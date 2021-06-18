Robert “Speedy” Garnett of Buena Vista was recently recognized for participation in 40 years of national tournaments June 4 in Las Vegas, Nev.
The tournaments are held once a year in different cities and states around the country. Garnett bowled his first national tournament in 1977, in Reno, Nev.
He received his 40-year honor at 86 after missing just four national tournaments in four decades.
He would have received the award in 2020, however that tournament was cancelled, due to the pandemic.
Garnett proves that bowling is a lifelong sport, and is still active in bowling leagues in Salida at Split Happens Bowling Center.
