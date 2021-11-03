By Thursday afternoon 196 cases of COVID-19 had been reported for the month of October in Chaffee County.
October is the third highest month of cases in the county since COVID-19 began.
December 2020 and January 2021 recorded 258 and 214.
The upward trend in the number of cases has been steady since July.
Over the last year the lowest number of cases was reported in March with 46.
Chaffee County Public Health reports a total of 1,826 cases over the course of the pandemic.
Of those, 1,189 cases, or approximately 65 percent of cases, have occurred since January.
Public Health reports 171 cases were breakthrough cases of people who had been fully vaccinated prior to coming down with the virus.
Reinfections of COVID-19 account for 11 cases.
During the last seven days 65 cases have been reported by Public Health.
Of those, 28, or approximately 43 percent, of cases have been among those 17 and younger.
Those 12 and older are eligible for the Pfizer/Comirnaty vaccine and word is expected soon from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to include children ages 5-11.
A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel recently recommended the modification and an official decision is pending.
Across the state, 737,166 cases of COVID-19 have occurred, with 8,442 deaths attributed to the virus.
The seven-day moving average for cases in Colorado is 2,462 with a positivity rate of 8.9 percent.
The percentage of the state population that is fully vaccinated now stands at 72.24 percent.
Chaffee County’s fully vaccinated rate is 70.3 percent, finally surpassing the state goal of 70 percent.
