The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook, which will likely be upgraded to a hazardous weather warning, for weather arriving today and lasting through Sunday, meteorologist Paul Steward said.
The NWS predicts a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon today, increasing to 60 percent after 9 p.m.
Beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, the NWS has increased the chance of precipitation to 90 percent through Sunday night, when it will drop to 70 percent.
Steward said that even more importantly, today into early Saturday Salida will be in an area seeing marginal “excessive rainfall.”
Marginal means a 5 to 10 percent chance, but that would increase to slight, or 10 to 20 percent, chance of increased rainfall Saturday and Sunday, which Steward said could increase the risk of mudslides.
The NWS has not yet issued a flash flood warning for the area, but Steward said it was “highly likely.”
While the NWS webpage for Salida predicts new rainfall amounts between a quarter and a half inch possible, the possibility of excessive rainfall could double that amount.
Heavy rainfall, Steward said, could increase the chance of mudslides in the area, especially the Decker Fire burn scar and, to a lesser extent, the Chalk Creek and Mount Princeton areas.
Lightning will also be a possibility from these storms today through Sunday.
