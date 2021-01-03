It’s been almost 25 years since the last trains rolled through Chaffee County, and over 56 years since the last passenger train offered service to and from Salida over Tennessee Pass.
A press release issued Thursday by Rio Grande Pacific Corporation, parent company to Colorado Midland & Pacific Railway, stated the subsidiary company has entered into a commercial agreement with Union Pacific Railroad for the majority of the Tennessee Pass rail line in Colorado owned by Union Pacific.
Colorado Midland & Pacific has also filed for common carrier authority to operate the Tennessee Pass Line with the U.S. Surface Transportation Board, the federal agency that regulated railroads.
The rail company will assess the interest of the communities served by the Tennessee Pass Line for commuter rail services.
The proposed service would connect residential areas and workplaces of Eagle, Lake, Chaffee and Fremont counties.
Colorado Midland & Pacific also intends to explore development opportunities for freight rail services originating or terminating on the Tennessee Pass Line.
Track and other infrastructure will require rehabilitation before any service can begin.
(0) comments
