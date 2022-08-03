Deborah Uhl to restore ghost signs on the south wall of the Tabor Opera House.

Deborah Uhl is nearly finished with an extensive project to restore ghost signs on the south wall of the Tabor Opera House.

Deborah Uhl, an art preservationist from New Mexico, is nearly finished with an extensive project to restore the ghost signs on the south exterior wall of the Tabor Opera House, a series of advertisements painted over time.

Uhl has worked on many similar projects in Colorado, including old Coca-Cola advertisements in Fort Collins and Lafayette. She said she’s drawn to the process of restoring old pieces of artwork and appreciates the value of murals, no matter how old.

