Central Colorado Unmanned Aircraft Systems held a conference last weekend at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Pavilion on the topic of beyond visual line of sight flying.
The event started off on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the UAS Drone Training Park with two drone races hosted by Full Send FPV. The first race started at 4 p.m. and was open to all drone specifications, racers competed four at a time scoring points as they maneuvered through gates and raced to make it back to the starting line in the fastest amount of time.
“They’re amazing, getting to watch, some of these pilots are top notch. I’m amazed with how they fly these around here. I’ve never really seen these bigger drones flying like this so it’s amazing,” CCUAS president Taylor Albrecht said.
Steve “LeadFingers” Knabe won first place in this event with Michael “Da_Bits” Chen coming in second and Michael “Maverick” Camden coming in third.
“It felt great, really this is my second season racing drones. I just started to break into the top threes this year so to be able to put it altogether and get a win it always feels good. It’s a rare event. there’s a lot of amazing pilots that show up to these races and I love the opportunity to be able to battle with them,” Knabe said.
After the open race was the Prig Night Race, which incorporated the same goals as the last race; however, only drones with certain specifications were allowed to race. Also included in this race were LED gates which added a bit of flair and allowed pilots see to see the track at night. SkyFPV won first place in the prig race receiving the first place prize of $100 with Josh “JRice” Rice coming in second and receiving $80 and Michael “Maverick” Camden coming in third wining $50.
“The race was great everything CCUAS does out in this field is phenomenal in terms of being able get pilots training. I think everybody who showed up to the race had a great time. We’ve even been giving people ride alongs by hooking up an extra pair of goggles,” Chen said.
Street League Racing will have a championship Sept. 25 that will be live streamed via the Street League Spec Drone Racing YouTube page.
On Sunday 11, UAS continued their conference with drone demonstrations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
These demonstrations were followed by a welcome reception hosted at the Mount Princeton Hot Springs Pavilion at 4 p.m. The reception featured several vendors and vendor led demonstrations.
“I would recommend beginners start on a simulator, there’s plenty out there. The main thing I like to practice is persistent guided practice, you practice a little bit every day and you practice persistently. Get on do an hour every day, make sure your practicing good habits. Approach it with the mindset of ‘How can I do better?’ every time you fly,” Knabe said.
Ending the conference on Monday was a full itinerary of events with a registration and welcome breakfast at 7 a.m. starting off the day.
A welcome address by CCUAS president Taylor Albrecht was given at 8:30 a.m. after breakfast was finished. With the address was several keynote speakers and panel discussions were held which included Vic Moss, Maciej Stachura with Black Swift Technology and Dawn Zoldi with P3 Technologies.
