Central Colorado Unmanned Aircraft Systems held a conference last weekend at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Pavilion on the topic of beyond visual line of sight flying.

The event started off on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the UAS Drone Training Park with two drone races hosted by Full Send FPV. The first race started at 4 p.m. and was open to all drone specifications, racers competed four at a time scoring points as they maneuvered through gates and raced to make it back to the starting line in the fastest amount of time.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.