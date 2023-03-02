Pettersen header, logo

US Rep Brittany Pettersen represents Colorado's seventh district. 

 Courtesy photo.

U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen paid a virtual visit to Chaffee County’s elected leaders Feb. 23, after her in-person trip was canceled due to winter weather concerns.

Buena Vista trustees Gina Lucrezi and Sue Cobb and Mayor Libby Fay were in attendance, as well as Salida Mayor Dan Shore, Salida City Councilor Dominique Naccarrato and Poncha Springs trustees John-David Longwell and Adrian Quintana. County commissioners Keith Baker and P.T. Wood also attended the meeting, in addition to Chaffee County Assessor Rick Roberts.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.