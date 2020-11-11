Salida Ranger District of the U.S. Forest Service announced the last day to purchase fuelwood permits is Nov. 13.
The permits are valid through Dec. 31, meaning wood can be collected through the end of the calendar year.
Permits cost $10 per cord, with a minimum purchase of three cords ($30) and a 10-cord limit per family.
Payments by cash, check or credit card are accepted.
With a permit, there are two different fuelwood cutting options.
The first is in designated cutting areas, where timber crews have already cut trees down.
Most of these areas will close on Nov. 30 to protect the winter range of certain wildlife species.
The second option is known as “roadside cutting,” which allows people to cut standing dead or downed trees from along Forest Service roads.
Some exceptions exist, such as for developed campgrounds, ski areas, and other administrative and recreational sites.
Please be aware that Forest Service roads are not plowed and may become inaccessible due to snow prior to permit expiration date.
Permit holders are responsible for knowing public and private land boundaries.
Maps and information about seasonal road closures are available. For more information call the Salida Ranger District at 719-539-3591.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.