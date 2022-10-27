Three candidates are running for U.S. representative in Colorado’s 7th Congressional District, which encompasses Chaffee County.
Following redistricting based on the 2020 census, Chaffee County is now part of the district, which also includes Lake, Park, Jefferson, Teller, Fremont and Custer counties.
Rep. Ed Perlmutter, who has represented the district since 2007, decided to retire from office, leaving the race wide open for his replacement in Washington, D.C.
Running on the Democratic ticket is state Sen. Brittany Pettersen.
Pettersen has served in that capacity since 2019. She also served 6 years in the state House of Representatives.
Running as a Libertarian, Ross Klopf is a civil engineer with 25 years experience in water resources and transportation.
Erik Aadland is the Republican candidate. He is a former U.S Army officer and a graduate of West Point. He served tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He then worked in the oil and gas industry.
The three candidates participated Sept. 28 in a League of Women Voters virtual town hall meeting, in which they responded to several questions. The first four questions were general and about the candidates’ campaigns and platforms.
Each candidate was initially asked what their top three priorities are.
Aadland said his priorities were:
• Addressing out-of-control inflation by reining in government spending.
• Addressing crime, including securing the southern border.
• Restoring sound energy policy in balance with protecting our environment.
Klopf’s priorities were:
• Empowering the voters of CD7.
• Ending the division caused by the political machines in our community.
• Bringing CD7 together as a community and working as a team on legislative issues.
Top priorities for Pettersen were:
• Protecting our democracy.
• Continuing to help recover from the pandemic.
• Continuing to invest in the transition toward sustainable energy. Pettersen added tax fairness to her list of priorities.
Regarding the openness and fairness of elections and what legislation they would support that would “return trust to our elections,” all three candidates expressed their concern about election integrity.
Klopf said election integrity starts with the candidate as opposed to parties.
“If you find yourself voting for a party and not a candidate, you’ve already agreed to an outside entity meddling in your elections,” he said.
Pettersen advocated making sure the people being elected are pro-democracy individuals who are going to “certify an election no matter who wins it, don’t perpetuate lies and misinformation and ultimately bring the democracy reforms necessary.”
Aadland’s view was free and fair elections are fundamental to a constitutional republic.
“I think at this point in our history we have the greatest level of distrust in our election system, perhaps than ever before, and that must be rectified,” Aadland said.
He said the issue is a bipartisan one.
Addressing the problem of gun violence being the “No. 1 killer of children in the U.S.,” Pettersen advocated “commonsense gun safety legislation like we have in Colorado and expand upon that.”
Klopf said politicians are the worst people in America to solve the issue since “gun violence is not a political issue, it is a community issue.”
He said he wanted to form a coalition of advocates from all political parties and from civic, religious, educational and community organizations to one table to solve the problem.
Aadland said he was for looking to commonsense solutions and looking at the root cause of gun violence across the country.
“Ultimately we’ve got to address the mental health component of this problem,” he said.
In the short term he advocates securing schools and encouraging the presence of law enforcement at schools, while in the long term making a cultural shift to address the root causes.
The final general question posed to the candidates was: “What inequalities do you believe women face today? What do you think should be done to address them?”
Aadland said he believes in equal pay and equal opportunity. He said he wants his two daughters to have the same opportunities as anyone else.
One of his issues with inequality involves biological males competing in women’s sports, especially at the college level.
“We need to address Title IX and make sure that women have an even playing field.”
He also said he believes in equal opportunity guided by merit.
Klopf said the question put him into a position of making an opinion, which would make him a thought leader instead of a representative.
He did mention his support for the 19th Amendment in the face of comments by a New Hampshire senatorial candidate.
Pettersen said women are facing unprecedented inequalities in the workforce, especially during and after the pandemic when, she said, women were forced out of the workforce at twice the rate of men, and even now, with lack of access to predictable and sustainable childcare services many women are still unable to go back to work.
Pettersen also said the Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade made for an unprecedented lack of right across the country, “stripping away the basic fundamental right to decide if and when a woman wants to start a family and being able to have critical medical services when in a health crisis.
“I will fight to protect the rights of women across this country who don’t have legislators like us in Colorado.”
Other questions on issues such as climate change were also asked by constituents within the League of Women Voters in the 7th Congressional District.
To view the entire League of Women Voters virtual town hall meeting, visit lwvchaffeecounty.org and click on “forum” for the CD7 Link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.