Construction on U.S. 50 west of Gunnison in the Little Blue Creek Canyon was scheduled to resume this week, the U.S. Department of Transportation recently announced.
Regularly scheduled road closures are planned for April, depending on weather conditions.
“The timing of the project resuming was made with the spring storm cycles and the end of winter conditions,” Kathleen Wanatowicz, public information manager for the project, said. “At this time, the project team is working with the U.S. Department of Transportation and Colorado Department of Transportation to determine when the scheduled closures, including nighttime closures, will return.”
The project involves widening the road through the narrow rocky canyon and will begin with light roadway work. This will cause occasional alternating one-way traffic through March 31. Nighttime closures during this time are not scheduled and will continue as long as winter weather conditions affect the area.
The project team will release more information about closure dates and the construction schedule prior to road closures resuming.
