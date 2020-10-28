A group of roughly 25 students at Buena Vista High School will move to remote learning for at least a week to quarantine due to possible contact with COVID-19, district superintendent Lisa Yates said Monday.
Students at BV schools stayed home Monday for a snow day, which “gave us some time to be able to work with our county response team, Public Health, our nurses, to get a feel for what is happening (with COVID-19),” Yates said in her weekly Zoom conference with parents Monday afternoon.
Following a contact tracing investigation by the response team, “we will need to quarantine some students at the high school, but we won’t need to quarantine the school,” Yates said. “The rest of the school will carry on as usual.”
Yates said that there is still no notable transmission of the virus within the schools and that the student quarantines are in reaction to a confirmed case in a student household.
“We’re responding with caution to those who were around the student who was in a household and basically responding as if that student is a probable case,” Yates said.
Yates said that, in light of the quarantine, the district is looking at its plans for this coming weekend, which was set to include socially-distant renditions of fall traditions like the annual Avery-Parsons Elementary School Halloween Parade and a Homecoming-style celebration coinciding with an opportunity for the public to see the new school campus as it completes Phase A of construction.
“We are looking at all of those plans now to see how we can provide some opportunities for students to have something other than just school,” Yates said.
“And yet, at the same time, we’re reminding students that most of their peers, not just in the state, but in the country, haven’t even been fully in-person, most are in hybrid learning, and some haven’t even returned to school yet. So, really trying to emphasize for all of us the blessing of living in a smaller community where transmission has not yet been as high, and we’ve been able to accomplish some in-person.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.