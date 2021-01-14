The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred shortly before midnight Wednesday evening on U.S. 24 approximately 2.5 miles east of Johnson Village, according to a press release issued Thursday morning.
The crash occurred Jan. 13 at approximately 11:23 p.m., when a Nissan Pathfinder traveling west on Highway 24 drifted across the center line and into the eastbound lane of traffic.
The Nissan collided head-on with an International semi and box trailer traveling eastbound. The Nissan was pushed off the north side of the roadway and rolled down an embankment. The semi-truck travelled off the south side of the roadway and rolled down an embankment, where it caught fire.
The driver of the International was pronounced as deceased on scene. The driver of the Nissan was transported to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. He was stabilized and transported to Memorial Central Hospital in Colorado Springs but died of his injuries during the medical transport.
The identities of the drivers will be released upon positive identification and notification of their next-of-kin.
Drugs and alcohol are suspected as contributing factors for the driver of the Nissan. Excessive speed is not suspected at this time. The crash remains under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol’s Vehicular Crimes Unit.
