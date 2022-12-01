Paprika Leaverton

Paprika Leaverton performs at the Pacific Coast Association of Magicians conference in mid-November.

Paprika Leaverton won first place in Stage Competition at the 2022 Texas Association of Magicians in Fort Worth, Texas, in early September. In mid-November, she competed again at the Pacific Coast Association of Magicians conference at Vancouver, Canada. She won a first-place medal for Innovation and a second-place medal for Stage Performance.

Motivated by the Texas competition, Leaverton took an 8-minute performance that consisted of mime, juggling, stage magic, dancing and comedy to the PCAM conference Nov. 10-13. About 21 participants competed in the many contest categories, with Leaverton the sole female competitor.

