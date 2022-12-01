Paprika Leaverton won first place in Stage Competition at the 2022 Texas Association of Magicians in Fort Worth, Texas, in early September. In mid-November, she competed again at the Pacific Coast Association of Magicians conference at Vancouver, Canada. She won a first-place medal for Innovation and a second-place medal for Stage Performance.
Motivated by the Texas competition, Leaverton took an 8-minute performance that consisted of mime, juggling, stage magic, dancing and comedy to the PCAM conference Nov. 10-13. About 21 participants competed in the many contest categories, with Leaverton the sole female competitor.
Judges used a varied point system to determine the score of each performance, which fell under any of 12 categories including several for child performers. The diverse acts and unique use of linking rings in Leaverton’s show earned her high points for originality.
“I got awarded for a very unique show, a very unusual show that was very original,” she says.
She is very grateful for the experience and being given a platform to inspire people and bring them joy.
“It’s a great opportunity to perform on an international stage and to get the right conditions and the support from other magicians,” she says. “They didn’t know me; I didn’t know them … The fact that they give the opportunity to people to come in and perform and get recognized is huge.”
Leaverton will be keeping her eye out for more competitions in the future. She just finished a business course with Jeff McBride’s Magic & Mystery School based in Las Vegas, Nev., to help her apply a business model to her performances. She’s very happy with McBride as a mentor and the support from his school.
She’s also looking at having an additional residence in Denver to provide for easier travel to distant locations, as well as a more convenient space to rehearse for performances and to perform virtually.
She’s taken part in festivals for many years as a juggler, but as she gets older, she feels she prefers being inside, in a controlled environment that she can use to better prepare for her shows.
“A stage is so magical because you’ve got the audience there,” she says. “They’re ready for something to happen. The feedback that I get from the audience’s energy is, to me, probably the biggest payoff. Jackson Browne (whom Leaverton met recently) says, ‘The only time that seems too short is the time that we get to play.’ It’s pretty much true … The payoff is really the magic of seeing the audience’s faces during the performance and afterwards, and meeting people around the world is amazing.”
As competitions continue to open doors to more performance opportunities and even traveling tours, she looks forward to seeing the path that will unfold before her and the people she will meet along the way.
“It’s good exercise physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually,” she says. “It’s really giving me drive and ambition to continue.”
