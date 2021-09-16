The Buena Vista board of trustees held a work session to continue discussion of proposed short-term rental policies Tuesday night.
The session was followed by their regular meeting, in which they discussed the town’s draft master water plan, current openings on advisory board and the Chaffee Housing Authority, the trustee handbook and housing affordability grants.
Town administrator Phillip Puckett opened the work session by updating the board on the latest developments in Chaffee County’s short-term rental policy decisions.
The county capped STR licenses at 6 percent of housing stock or 310, whichever is less. The measure is seen by county officials as a temporary fix while land use codes are updated.
“We’ve been talking about housing as an issue for several years,” said Joel Benson, special projects manager for the town. “Over time, short term rentals continues to come up as a topic of interest for many people and in recognizing housing, necessarily, doesn’t have a causal relationship with short term rental—it might be correlated but there’s not that causality—we’ve worked with you all and determined the problems we were trying to solve.”
Benson reiterated the purposes of short term rental policy for the town of Buena Vista, which have been centered around protecting community feel and against outside control and profit collection based on property ownership and licensing.
Discussion throughout the work session revolved mostly around what percentages of total housing stock to set as limits and whom to limit. The prevailing opinion among the board and town staff is to limit licenses for out of county and non-primary residents and not in-county, primary residents.
Near the end of the regular meeting, Mayor Duff Lacy strongly objected to an emailed inquiry sent by The Times asking trustees whether rental vacancy statistics had been requested from town staff by the board and why those and related figures were not a part of short term rental policy discussion.
“At no point in time, as far as we have been able to see, has it been presented to the board or anybody that short term rentals and lack of housing are associated,” said Lacy. “It may impact cost of housing, but it doesn’t impact the availability of affordable housing.”
Lacy pointed to demographic research in 2015, the housing needs assessment of 2016 and the subsequent formation of the Chaffee Housing Authority, saying that it is now the source of data for housing-related statistics for the board. Trustee David Volpe responded similarly via email.
Editor’s note: It was because we did not find answers through county housing that we asked trustees for readers if there was anything new to update, what their directions to town staff were and why. Thank you. – D.S.
Joseph Teipel, the town’s new planning director, was present to lay out plans to apply in October and November for affordable housing grants through the Department of Local Affairs. Puckett added that the grants would be used to subsidize development of town property on Carbonate Street adjacent to Collegiate Commons.
Other opportunities for apartment developments and renewing the town’s working relationship with the Chaffee Housing Trust were also mentioned.
Mike Glade from Wright Water Engineers presented a draft master water plan for the town. The plan timeline entails detailed review by the board in mid-October and a final report release in late Oct. or early Nov.
The board also made its final amendments to the trustee handbook, deciding on attendance guidelines, and moved to adopt it through the consent agenda at its next meeting.
Trustee Norm Nyberg expressed an interest in appointing a community member to the Chaffee Housing Authority board and Puckett highlighted that the airport advisory board currently has a vacant seat.
