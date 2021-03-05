When the Buena Vista board of trustees next meets March 9, they’ll hear reports on Chaffee County trash and revisit the town’s ordinance on barking dogs.
Before the 7 p.m. virtual meeting, the board will also have a work session with the staff of the town’s recreation department, who will discuss what they’ve done over the past, busy year, as well as the department’s plans for the future.
In business items, the board is scheduled to hear from the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association’s executive director Dominique Naccarato on the results of their 2020 audit of the waste in the Chaffee County landfill.
“Hearing from them, what’s coming out of that study, and what they’re thinking about in terms of moving forward this year with some plans,” said town administrator Phillip Puckett. “We’re still looking at building off of that county-wide on some policies to either adjust some of the operations of the landfill or looking at ways to expand recycling services through the private sector, things like that.”
The board is also scheduled to look at a revision of the town’s barking dog code to give the town’s code enforcement officer more teeth.
“It’s something that already exists, but it’s being rewritten so our code enforcement officers can take action if its proven the dog is causing a nuisance,” Puckett said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.