At the next meeting of the Buena Vista board of trustees, the board will hold a public hearing on an amendment to Chapter 14 of the municipal code creating a fee for new development intended to help the town’s water rights portfolio keep pace with the growth of Buena Vista.
The amendment, which was discussed in concept at an earlier board meeting, would create a “fee in lieu” for new residential developments in which developments would either need to bring their own water rights or pay a water dedication fee that would go into the town’s water fund and be used to purchase water rights.
“Given our growth rate right now and the flexibility we have on development with being able to subdivide parcels and have ADU’s and have a lot more density, we identified that if we let that continue without building up the proper water rights, water supply, we’re essentially going to run out. And if there’s continued development pressure, that puts pressure on our current tax base to fund new water rights to accommodate that. That’s where it pushes the town if it’s not addressed,” said town administrator Phillip Puckett.
The town already has some fees that are collected from new development and go into the water fund to pay for water infrastructure maintenance, and its monthly water rates fund ongoing operational costs related to the water system, like water testing.
However, Puckett said, there are no fees specifically dedicated to building up the money town has to purchase new water rights.
“There’s nothing in place that fully addresses ‘How do we continue to maintain our water portfolio, diversify our water portfolio and increase our water portfolio through water rights and augmentation and storage,” he said. ‘It’s a fee that’s pretty much in line with what we require annexation to pay … they would either need to bring a water right that covers that new use, or they would have to pay a fee in lieu.”
To participate March 23 in Public Comment and/or Public Hearings you must connect to the video conference, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88075048459 and enter the password 971317
The public can also listen via phone at 1-301-715-8592, Meeting ID: 880 7504 8459; Password: 971317.
