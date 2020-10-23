At the Oct. 27 meeting of the Buena Vista board of trustees, the board is scheduled to discuss a lease agreement for the Texaco building at the corner of East Main and Highway 24, as well as code changes that would allow the town’s code enforcement officer to issue fines for certain violations.
The board will also hold a public hearing for a liquor license for The Cellar on Railroad, a new business opening in BV Square, and will discuss extending COVID-19 temporary use permits that allow businesses to extend their service premises into town rights of way to facilitate social distancing.
The board will also discuss how to use $19,000 that remains of the COVID-19 relief funding the town received earlier this year from the CARES Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.