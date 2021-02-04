The Buena Vista board of trustees is scheduled to have an open-ended discussion on the subject of short-term rentals in town at its next meeting Tuesday, Feb. 9.
Also on the agenda for approval is a cost allocation agreement for resurfacing and drainage work to be done by the town on the alley of Block 21, which runs between South Court and Beldan streets.
Construction on the project will be done by the town, the cost will be shared under the agreement by the property owners whose properties abut the alley.
The board is also set to get an update from the Chaffee County building department on 2020 building statistics.
Before the meeting, a 6 p.m. work session is set with developer Alex Telhorst introducing the board to an annexation request.
Town administrator Phillip Puckett said that Telhorst is looking to revive a housing subdivision development on CR 306 right on the edge of town limits that began in 2018. That planned subdivision requested an extra-territorial water connection, while Telhorst’s proposal would request a full annexation into town limits.
“(Telhorst) is looking at purchasing a property outside of town limits that would need annexation into the town in order to get the density and the water and the sewer,” Puckett said.
