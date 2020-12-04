The Buena Vista board of trustees will close out 2020 with their final meeting of the year Tuesday, where they’re set to vote on the 2021 budget and hear updates on the town’s three mile plan, fire department, and an update on The Farm development as it moves into phase 2.
At 6 p.m., before the official meeting, trustees will hold a work session with staff at the Buena Vista Fire Department to discuss its new hazard relief program,
The board voted to create a fund in the budget that would collect funds from the all-hazard program, in which other emergency management agencies, such as FEMA or the state of Colorado, reimburse the town for aid provided by the town fire department.
“We’ll talk a little bit about how that works, the new fund we set up to help track the expenses and revenues with that, and then, in 2021, some of the facility updates and the associated money for that,” said town administrator Phillip Puckett.
The board is also scheduled to hear an update from a representative of the Farm, the development in the southeastern part of town whose growth has accounted for a substantial percentage of new building permits over the past few years.
“Just want to get a quick update from them as to how that project’s going, Puckett said. “It’s a large development for sure, and we’re definitely seeing a good portion of our overall building permits going on out there … So much discussion and collaboration went in to it up front between the town and the Farm on the layout of it and the intended price-point and the vision of it, so I think from an attainable housing standpoint, it would be valuable to hear how they are progressing against that original vision.”
Also on the agenda is a sequence of rote resolutions that will adopt and appropriate the 2021 budget for the town. The board will vote to adopt the fee schedule, adopt the budget itself, appropriate the funds set by the budget to the appropriate funds and spending agencies, and to levy property taxes for 2021.
