The Buena Vista board of trustees will hold a 6 p.m. work session will take place to discuss short-term rentals (STR) and review related issues of policy and licensing prior to its next regular meeting on June 7. No board decisions will be made during the work session.
Business items from the agenda will include a resolution involving funding of the Chaffee County Multi-jurisdictional Housing Authority, which was created late last year to address housing shortages in the area. Becky Gray will present a housing feasibility proposal for the Housing Authority and Chaffee County Foundation. This proposal will address property usage policies, especially dual-use, housing types and distribution, childcare and economic development.
Additionally, the board will examine bid projects for road improvements, and continue their discussion of code enforcement with respect to signs and flags.
“The board gave staff direction to draft an ordinance to raise the limit from two to five during election cycles,” said town administrator Phillip Puckett.
The limit on flags will be raised from two to three. Content of signs and flags will not be regulated.
