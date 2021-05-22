The board is scheduled to discuss code enforcement changes to the town’s policy on flags and signs, hear an update from Envision Chaffee County on its recreation plan and discuss a floodplain mapping memorandum of understanding with the Federal Emergency Management Agency at the Buena Vista board of trustees next meeting May 25.
Also on the agenda for Tuesday evening’s Zoom meeting: A transfer of ownership of the liquor license for Little Daisy Liquors to its new owner and an amendment clarifying language to a water dedication fee that was approved by trustees earlier this year.
“It’s pretty minor, it’s actually just clarifying language about how it applies to residential and commercial situations where they’re remodeling, they’re changing the capacity of the water, basically they’re increasing the meter size. So it’s just clarifying that it wouldn’t apply to something where you’re not changing the meter, but it would apply if you’re increasing the consumption,” said town administrator Phillip Puckett.
The board approved the water dedication fee in March.
The board will also discuss possible changes to the town’s code regarding political signs. Currently, a property is allowed to display at most two flags and two yard signs, but this past election cycle, with contentious elections and ballot questions at nearly every level of government, raised the question of whether that limit was too low
“One of the discussions we had with the board is that we felt our code was a bit too restrictive and we needed to evaluate different criteria so that we could allow a reasonable amount of signage, especially during the national election cycles where you’ve got national, state, county, even local issues potentially,” Puckett said. “We cannot limit based on the content of signage, there’s freedom of speech involved there, so it’s really looking at the quantity of signs.”
The board may choose to raise the allowable number of signs and flags, especially for a certain amount of time before and after an election.
Finally, FEMA is initiating a floodplain mapping process in the area that Puckett expects will take several years.
“From what I’ve seen, it’s still pretty early on in the process, but they’re getting it started up pretty quickly here,” Puckett said.
FEMA has asked the board of trustees to consider a memorandum of understanding throughout the process. Puckett said that town’s role will be “primarily as a supportive agency. We essentially become an authority once the mapping is updated, but during this process we help them host public meetings in our community center and provide them information about properties in town. Town will not be the ones doing any of the actual mapping.”
