Here are four items to anticipate at the Buena Vista board of trustees’ upcoming meeting at 7 p.m., Nov. 22, at the community center, 715 East Main St. and over Zoom (https://bit.ly/3lTFNgC, password: 971317):
1 Water plant expansion discussion is expected to continue, while a decision is unlikely to emerge just yet. Town administrator Phillip Puckett expects a water rate study to take place early next year.
2 Trustees will discuss whether to extend BV’s local emergency declaration. It was last renewed in late June and is set to expire on Dec. 31. “It’s just a way to say that yes, we do have impacts from a disaster and we are in need of additional financial assistance as it’s available from the higher levels of government,” said Puckett last June.
3 The board will review and consider adoption of the trash ordinance they directed staff to draft based upon the report offered by code enforcement officer Grant Bryans at the Oct. 26 meeting.
4 Town finances will be reviewed in the form of town treasurer Michelle Stoke’s financial report for the third quarter of 2021 and in another public hearing for the proposed 2022 budget.
