Scheduled for discussion are possible changes to the town’s water rights policies, the 2021 fee schedule and the amounts associated with a group of penalty assessments passed last meeting at the Buena Vista board of trustees next regular meeting set for Nov. 10.
On the draft agenda is also a “July Special Sustainability Plan,” which effectively states that town staff is up to its limit in the number of special events it can handle in the days surrounding July 4.
“We are bringing forward a new policy proposal for the Independence Day timeframe – so Fourth of July, two days before and two days after, and the day of – trying to establish that we only have so much capacity in terms of staffing and infrastructure and things like that,” said town administrator Phillip Puckett.
“So, our traditional events that fall on that day and in that timeframe kind of push us to about where we’re comfortable,” he said. “When we start contemplating adding additional events, it becomes too much to properly manage.”
The policy that will be up for consideration by the board at the next meeting would state that the town would continue to permit traditional special events during that holiday timeframe, but not accept new events.
The board will also discuss the 2021 fee schedule – a standard element of end-of-year budget talks – and would also discuss how much to charge for various penalty assessments for code violations that the board approved in its meeting at the end of October.
Another policy discussion the draft agenda relates principally to water right requirements for properties within town limits, but, depending on where the board wants to take it, could also impact the town’s affordable housing policy.
“To give you a simple example, if you’re in an R-1 zone, and you own one parcel, and you say ‘hey, this parcel, if I could change the zoning to, say, R-2, and I could subdivide it, and instead of putting one house, I could put four houses,’ then, cool, you just added three additional houses than what we could have had before,” Puckett said.
“From a water standpoint right now, if that parcel is already in the town limits, then we typically, unless we can show something that says we’re running out of water, there’s nothing we require for you to pay in terms of water rights to take that one into four,” he said. “You do pay tap fees, so you are paying into the system, but we’re not accounting for the additional water rights that are allocated to that parcel.”
The policy concept to go before the board, then, would be to suggest a fee-in-lieu for up-zoning. The revenue from that fee could go to a fund that the town could later use to purchase water rights, “and, you could tie that back to housing,” Puckett said.
For example, the town could have a policy to waive or reduce the water fee if the subdivided parcels are deed-restricted for long-term housing as opposed to short term rentals.
