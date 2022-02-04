Buena Vista’s trustees meet Feb. 8 at the Community Center, though public and most staff are asked to attend virtually via Zoom (bit.ly/3lTFNgC).
A work session will be held at 5:30 p.m. while the regular meeting will begin, as usual, at 7 p.m. Here are four topics up for discussion:
1The work session will be be devoted to water. “A broad range of talking points and discussion points around water and what’s left with water,” said town administrator Phillip Puckett. This discussion will focus on water rights and growth, while a rate study on water should come up later this month, he said.
2The board will hear reports from airport manager Jack Wyles on the facility’s performance and financials and from Chaffee Housing Authority director Becky Gray, on area median income and housing affordability. “We wanted to do a refresher but also a deep dive for our board about what is affordability and how that relates back to AMI,” said Puckett.
3Proposed amendments to the town’s unified development code will return. The board directed staff to make some tweaks to the proposals brought to the last meeting, which seek to create the R-1.5 zone district, exempt small multi-family dwellings from site plan requirements, define single room occupancy within the municipal code and incentivize multi-family development in the highway commercial zone.
4The board will vote on whether to cancel the municipal election scheduled for April 5. All candidates are running unopposed so barring unforeseen developments, Libby Fay will be mayor and Mark Jenkins, Gina Lucrezi, Susan Cobb and Cindy Swisher will occupy four of the six board of trustees seats.
Trustees Devin Rowe and Norm Nyberg retain their seats until the next election in 2024. Lucrezi filled the unexpired 4-year term when Amy Eckstein resigned last year.
Jenkins, Lucrezi and Swisher will fill 4-year terms, Cobb the remaining 2 years of Eckstein’s 4-year term. The candidates decided the terms among themselves and informed BV town clerk Paula Barnett Tuesday, Barnett said.
