The Buena Vista board of trustees passed a resolution to adopt updated ordinances regulating short-term rentals toward the end of their regular meeting on Sept. 28.
The updates cap non-resident short-term rental licenses at 6% of the town’s housing stock and resident non-primary homes at 3%. County residents’ primary homes and accessory dwelling units are not capped.
Another update attempts to close what had been perceived as a potential legal loophole, through which out-of-county residents may have established a limited liability company with an in-town address in order to avoid the cap.
Six members of the public spoke at the public hearing. One was an STR holder who objected to the LLC language, stating that it prevented local residents from protecting their assets.
A local real estate broker said that he was losing commissions and that clients were choosing not to buy second homes in BV as a result of the ordinance debates.
Two out-of-county residents confirmed this by stating for the record that their plans to own second homes in town were likely changing in the face of new regulations.
Two years-long BV residents said they were unable to find long term housing and believed STRs were a partial cause. One of them said STR conversion was responsible for her loss of stable and affordable long term housing.
“We have worked on this for a long time. I doubt that it is perfect,” said Trustee Cindy Swisher. “But we have to start somewhere and see how it’s going to work.”
Additional motions passed at the regular meeting included approvals for two grant applications relating to outdoor recreation initiatives and a letter of support for the GOCO All Lands Camping Plan.
The board also appointed Michal Rosenoer to the Chaffee Housing Authority, filling its vacant seat. Rosenoer was formerly a city councilor in Edgewater and an advisory board member for the Durango city council’s housing commission. She is currently the government affairs manager for the company Hipcamp.
Town treasurer Michelle Stoke reported all-time high tax revenues in July, in fitting with patterns and predictions based on the spring and early summer.
Stoke also opened the work session which preceded the regular meeting.
Following her overview of money-in and money-out for the town, representatives of each department of town staff presented their perceived challenges and opportunities in view of budgetary spending.
Common themes were aging facilities and staffing shortages.
The regular meeting included planning director Joseph Teipel’s first staff report to the board. He used it primarily to outline four discrete strategies to address housing affordability.
He also raised two permit applications to the board’s attention. One is for ACA to expand its gravel mining operations across Gregg Drive to the south.
The other is for a shipping container hotel complex on East Arkansas Street near Colorado Avenue.
