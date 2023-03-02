Here are the things to know from the Buena Vista board of trustees meeting Tuesday:
1 The board approved the consent agenda unanimously, appointing Alternate Airport Advisory Board member Andy Krawciw as a regular voting member, filling Jerry Steinauer’s term that expires Dec. 31.
Bob Dimmit and Wayne Lee were reappointed as regular voting members to a three-year term ending December 2025, and William De Lay was appointed as an alternate member to a 3-year term ending December 2025.
2 When asked by Trustee Cindy Swishere where the town stands with short-term rental licenses in relation to the caps, town clerk Paula Barnett reported that they have 28 left for in-county licenses and have reached the cap for out-of-county licenses with two on the waitlist. There were four new STR licenses issued in January.
3 Norma Cady used her public comment time to provide the board with an update on efforts to establish a friendship bench in Buena Vista to show support for Kreminna, Ukraine. They have found someone from Grand Junction to help build it and are still seeking donations. Cady also said they have been considering establishing a sister city relationship with the town.
4 The board then discussed rezoning 155, 156, 169 and 170 of the Sunset Vista IV subdivision, or 142 Raven Way, from Residential to Open Space/Recreation to accommodate the proposed Billy Cordova Memorial Park.
BV Recreation supervisor Shane Basford said that plans for the park are coming along and are nearly finalized. As the Rec Department has continued to plan, they realized the park’s lots were still zoned as Residential. The lots will also be consolidated.
“It’s time for us to take this first action, which is formally saying that it’s probably not appropriate to build a town park on residentially zoned property,” said BV planning director Joseph Teipel. “As you can imagine, we’re not proposing a real dense development here, but we are proposing increased intensity of use versus what it is today.”
The rezoning request met the required criteria: Being consistent with the Comprehensive Plan and the purposes of the town’s UDC and consistent with the purpose statement of the proposed zoning district.
The intensity of development in the new zoning district is not expected to create significant adverse impacts on surrounding properties or the neighborhood, and public facilities and services are available to adequately serve the subject property while maintaining an adequate level of service to existing development.
The land is about ¾ an acre, and Basford and Teipel said the number of SFEs of water needed will depend on how much sod the park uses.
The motion to approve the rezoning carried unanimously.
“There was always something that was in the back of our minds or years for all these people that are out here, and it’s been really awesome to see the community engagement,” said Trustee Devin Rowe.
The board’s second public hearing, relating to rezoning the CO Center area, was rescheduled for March 28 at Teipel’s recommendation. The motion to reschedule carried unanimously.
5 Basford updated the board on the progress of the Great Outdoors Colorado grant for the Billy Cordova Memorial Park. After submitting a Concept Paper Application, the town was invited to submit a full application. Basford said they will be requesting $748,915.
“We’re also planning to pursue a number of local and regional grants to complete the funding, but it was GOCO’s advice to try to secure GOCO funding first,” he said. “That way we can use GOCO funds as a match for all the smaller local regional grants.
GOCO requires all grant applicants to submit approval from the local government. According to Basford, GOCO is very supportive of our project.
“The inclusive nature of the park and the memorial and first responders themes are all very compelling,” he said.
The board made a motion to approve Resolution 19 to support the grant application, which was carried unanimously.
6 Basford reported that he and BV Recreation special projects manager Earl Richmond also recently learned the state of Colorado Outdoor Industry Office has selected the town’s OEDIT grant application for partial funding.
The application was a collaborative effort between the town of Buena Vista, the city of Salida and the Chaffee County Community Foundation, with Buena Vista to receive around $69,750.
Funds will be split between the Buena Vista River Park bathroom upgrades, the Rock N’ Roll Trail repair, boat ramp upgrades and Whipple Bridge replacement projects.
The next regular meeting will be at 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 14, at the Community Center, 715 E. Main Street, in Buena Vista and are accessible via Zoom. Virtual access information, meeting agendas and information packets can be found on the town website, www.buenavistaco.gov
