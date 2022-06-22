EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to printing complications, we were not able to include last week’s meeting in the June 16 issue.
Things to know from the Buena Vista board of trustees meeting June 13.
1 The board approved the authorization of a site lease/purchase agreement for the financing of the new town police station.
The town’s plan is to lease the police building to Collegiate Peaks Bank, receive $3.1 million in proceeds to renovate the building and then lease the building back from the bank for 15 years.
The town decided on the lease/purchase agreement through the bank with help from Stifel Public Financing after viewing other leasing options in the area.
The board unanimously approved.
Following the approval of the lease/purchase agreement, the board approved a contract to hire MW Golden Constructors to perform the renovations on the police station.
The contract is for a total cost of $961,673 and allows key subcontractors, work and equipment to mobilize and be on order immediately while also not causing problems with DOLA should the town be granted funding.
2 The board approved the adoption of a Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation plan presented by Chaffee County emergency manager Rich Atkins.
Atkins presented the mitigation plan, stating it was needed should the county hope to receive funds from FEMA in the case of an emergency or a natural disaster.
Chaffee County Emergency looked at two major items to come up with the plan. The first item was the identification of hazards and threats in the valley such as flooding and wildfire. The second item is ranking the hazards as most likely to happen and need assistance.
3 The board approved a hotel and liquor license for Miana BV, LLC dba Bread + Salt BV with conditions.
The conditions were added after the applicant began renovations without the proper permits and licensing required by the town and county.
The applicant accepted full responsibility, stating that he was unaware he needed the permits as his architect had told them he would not need to apply for them until later.
The conditions following the approval of the license are the payment of applicable building permit fees, certificate of occupancy issued by the Chaffee County Development Services Department, certificate of occupancy issued by the town of Buena Vista, final inspections and approval from Chaffee County Fire Protection District and final inspections and approval from Chaffee County Environmental Health.
4 The board received an update on the project and site plan for the Boys & Girls Club facility.
The facility will be built at the corner of Cedar and South Evans streets next to the Buena Vista Community Center. The new two-story facility will offer a safe environment for youth to learn, hangout and exercise. The estimated budget needed for the new facility will be around $8,500,000.
Following this presentation the next steps for the Boys & Girls Club will be to create a platted lot for ground lease, negotiate facility usage terms and conditions, and for planning and administration staff to move forward with pursuing concepts for the entire town campus.
