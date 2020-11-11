Here’s what you missed from the Nov. 10 meeting of the Buena Vista board of trustees:
1 The board agreed to direct town staff to pursue a water rights policy addressing the upzoning of parcels of land.
The town is encouraging land use that will increase the available housing stock in BV, such as through subdivision or the construction of accessory dwelling units.
The problem that arises from that, however, is that when a parcel of land with one residence is subdivided and three more homes are built, for example, that area’s water usage effectively quadruples.
In an effort to help the town keep its portfolio of water rights in pace with development, trustees told staff to move ahead with a policy that charges a cash-in-lieu fee for additional water usage when a property seeks to rezone to a zoning that allows for higher density.
That cash would go into the town’s water fund to be used to purchase future water rights.
2 The board set penalty assessments for 10 code violations in the 2021 fee schedule.
The board said that penalties could be assessed by the code enforcement officer for certain violations at its previous meeting, and Tuesday night agreed to set the amounts of those penalties at $25.
3 Trustees approved a Parks and Recreation policy limiting the number of special events that will take place during the July Fourth weekend to those traditional events related to the celebration of the anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, and asking others seeking special event permits to plan their event for a different weekend.
According to the Recreation Department’s Ben Eichel, these traditional events include Art in the Park, the 4th of July Parade, Pancakes in the Park, the Firecracker 5K and the fireworks display put on by the American Legion.
4 The board approved a resolution supporting a grant application to Colorado Parks and Wildlife to fund a construction and restoration project on the Barbara Whipple Bridge and the trailhead of the Whipple Bridge system.
The $51,005 project would rebuild the first 1,500 linear feet of the Whipple trail to meet Bureau of Land Management safety standards, replace the existing decking and install new support railing on the Whipple Bridge.
The grant would request $36,725 from CPW, with town and Buena Vista Singletrack Coalition contributing a match of $14,280 in cash and in-kind labor.
5 What’s next for recreational marijuana?
In last week’s election, Buena Vista voters approved by a substantial margin two ballot measures related to the taxation and sale of retail cannabis in town limits.
One creates a special sales tax on retail marijuana, which is set to start at 5%.
The other was an advisory question approving a draft ordinance which would regulate the sale of retail marijuana in town.
What that means is that the question approved by voters on election day told the board that the town electorate wants the board to pass an ordinance on this topic, rather than passing the ordinance directly through a vote.
The board voted 4-2, with Trustees Norm Nyberg and Cindie Swisher voting against, that the ordinance as drafted be placed on the agenda for the board’s next regular meeting on Nov. 24.
“Ultimately, the board still needs to decide whether or not it actually wants to adopt the ordinance that would allow for retail marijuana in the town. You don’t have to – the question was basically an advisory question and the voters voted ‘yes’ that they wanted to see that, by majority,” said town attorney Jeff Parker.
The board will also consider an ordinance imposing the special tax.
Then both the regulatory measure and the tax would go into effect 30 days after the ordinances are published, meaning that Nov. 24 is the board’s last chance in a regular meeting to pass the measures and have them go into effect by Jan. 1, 2021.
Assuming the board does pass these ordinances, it would also need to amend the town fee schedule to impose fees related to the application and licensing of retail marijuana operations.
