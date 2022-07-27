BV town logo

Here are four things to know from the Buena Vista board of trustees meeting July 26:

1 The board held a meet-and-greet with town administrator finalist Lisa Parnell-Rowe that allowed the public to visit and leave feed back for the board of trustees. During the meeting, Parnell-Rowe gave a quick walk through of her resume and offered anecdotes of things in her life that showed she was ready for the position.

