Here are four things to know from the Buena Vista board of trustees meeting July 26:
1 The board held a meet-and-greet with town administrator finalist Lisa Parnell-Rowe that allowed the public to visit and leave feed back for the board of trustees. During the meeting, Parnell-Rowe gave a quick walk through of her resume and offered anecdotes of things in her life that showed she was ready for the position.
“My job approach is to sit down and try to understand the board’s needs,” Parnell-Rowe said.
During the meeting trustees asked her questions concerneing why she thought she was right for the position, how she would deal with taking over from Phillip Puckett, her stance on the housing crisis and the town’s water needs.
Parnell-Rowe answered each question as they were asked, stating that her work as a town administrator in Creighton, Neb., helped give her context into what she needed to do in the position, that she didn’t see any problem in taking over from Puckett and that she understood the housing crisis and the town’s water demands.
“One of my strengths is that I help people be heard,” Parnell-Rowe said.
When asked why she had chosen Buena Vista, Parnell-Rowe said she chose BV because she had vacationed in the valley a few times and fell in love with the natural beauty.
2 The board heard a presentation from Shining Mountains Montessori School regarding the child care area in the upcoming Carbonate Street project. They were invited to do so by planning director Joesph Teipel.
The presentation showed the board the requirements and expenses needed to go through with a community childcare center on Carbonate Street as well as to show off the progress Shining Mountains Montessori School had achieved since moving into the old St. Rose of Lima Chapel in Forest Square Park.
Included in the requirements for a childcare center for 62 children would be 4,400 square feet of indoor space and 3,750 square feet minimum of outdoor space.
With this new knowledge, the board was asked if it would proceed with the construction of a childcare center in the Carbonate Street plans.
The board approved proceeding.
3 The board approved a contract with Stanek Constructors for the Construction Manager at Risk proposal for the water treatment plant expansion project. Stanek was one of five general contractors who attended the pre-proposal meeting and the only one to submit a proposal for the CMAR contract.
Stanek Contractors will be awarded $12,000 for the design phase services for the Water Treatment Plant Expansion.
4 The board approved a the 2022 mid-year pay plan update brought forward by Puckett.
Trustees were informed that, unlike law enforcement that works off a tiered pay plan, the rest of the town’s employees work under a ranged pay plan. This pay plan offers competitive pay based on a person’s abilities, education and experience.
The update will give 4% COLA effective Aug. 1, for all current staff, which will allow the board time during the 2023 budget cycle to consider how factors such as inflation/recession/other priorities fit in the pay plan.
