Important points of interest from the Buena Vista board of trustees meeting May 24:
1 Envision Chaffee County and Forest Health Council presented trustees an update on the Community Wildfire Protection plan for this year’s forest treatments, which are associated with protecting Buena Vista, the surrounding areas and the town’s water supply.
The current plan for fire treatment as detailed by the council involved work on North Cottonwood, Riverside and Railroad Bridge. These treatments will involve control burns, mulching, and manually thinning the forest and vegetation.
The council said treatments will cause smoke for about a day or two, but in the long run will pay off as they will remove possible fuel sources for a wildfire and smoke that would be caused by it.
The board suggested the town make a commitment instead of the monthly donations to support the council, saying that not only will this help the town but will also help the town treasurer so they don’t have to redo the budget each time for the donation.
No motion was carried but the trustees will vote next meeting with a planned budget including the added donation.
2 Becky Gray, director of Chaffee Housing Authority, explained that the Chaffee County Continuum of Care is a group dedicated to helping families and people in need maintain the ability to afford housing by helping direct them to services and groups that can help them with expenses for certain needs.
She said there are currently only five COCs in Colorado and that of those five, Chaffee County COC is the newest.
Chaffee County COC is still in the planning phase for getting setup and asked that the town help by directing in-need applicants to them as well as providing information on the struggling and homeless of the population.
3 Town administrator Phillip Puckett will be stepping down from his position and take over the position of treasurer from Michelle Stokes, who will be leaving the position.
Puckett will continue the duties entailed for town administrator until a new one is hired. Puckett’s salary and duties will be solely that of town treasurer.
4 Deerhammer’s application for a distillery pub was approved by the board.
Deerhammer currently holds a manufacturer license and a sales room spirits license which allows it to produce.
The new license will allow Deerhammer to sell beer and spirits they do not make allowing them to offer more options to patrons. This will also allow Deerhammer to continue business year round selling food and alcohol.
5 Trustee Peter Hylton-Hinga was sworn in to the board of trustees. Hylton-Hinga was unofficially signed on last board meeting May 10 but had to wait until this meeting to be officially brought on as a trustee due to not being a resident of Buena Vista for a full year until the meeting of May 24.
