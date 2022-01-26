The board of trustees for the town of Buena Vista gathered on Jan. 25 to consider and discuss a slate of proposed changes to the town’s uniform development code, the pay scale of future elected municipal officials and the Book Nook owners’ request to designate the property as a local historical landmark.
Principal planner Mark Doering gave the pitch for designating the Book Nook while owner Owen Lentz grappled with some technical issues joining the virtual meeting.
Doering overviewed the criteria points that the property meets, making special note of the Depression-era construction process that accounted for the building’s being dated back to 1935, although the interior was not completed until years later.
The building also functioned as an ice cream parlor, perhaps owing to its proximity to BV’s school, which used to be located across the street from the property’s east side that borders School Street.
“We’ve always been fascinated with history and we’ve always called the Book Nook a historic location,” said Lentz. “We just kind of wanted to make that official.”
“What a neat building,” said trustee Cindy Swisher.
“That’s like going to grandmother’s house,” trustee Libby Fay concurred.
The board unanimously approved the designation.
Then came the greatest portion of the evening’s discus- sion, revolving around four code amendment proposals coming out of Planning and Zoning designed to expand housing options in town.
The first was to create code language allowing single room occupancy usage of proper- ties. This would allow property owners to lease single rooms with shared access to amenities like bathrooms and kitchens.
The second would incentivize more multi-family housing development in the highway commercial district.
The third would create a new zone district allowing more density for in-town in-fill development.
The fourth would streamline 3- and 4-unit multi-family dwelling development by exempting projects from site plan requirements.
The board found the latter two of the proposals agreeable, while failing to come to consensus on the first two.
Trustee Gina Lucrezi objected to short term rental allowances in the language for SRO property use. The language presented to the board would have allowed as many as half the rented rooms in a building to be STRs, depend- ing on the number of units.
She said it would create a situation that was potentially uncomfortable and unfair to longterm renters. Swisher agreed.
Trustee Devin Rowe was opposed to SRO usage altogether, saying it would inflate rents.
“I think it’s beneficial to landlords and not to renters,” said Rowe, adding that he would prefer policy that encouraged owners of large buildings with many rooms to effect apartment conversions.
With respect to the code amendments aiming to incentivize multi-family housing development in the highway commercial zone, trustees Norm Nyberg and Swisher expressed concerns that the language allowed for four-story buildings.
“It wouldn’t look right – it wouldn’t t the surrounding area. It wouldn’t look like Buena Vista,” she said.
The proposals were tabled and sent back to staff to be split up and adjusted based on discussion and feedback from the trustees.
Other highlights from the meeting included updates on the airport. The trustees approved devoting funds to designing a rehabilitated apron, and manager Jack Wyles reported increased numbers across the board for 2021.
Trustee David Volpe suggested the airport as a potentially good data gathering point to analyze the growth of the town.
Finally, the trustees and mayor discussed the prospect of increasing the stipend amounts for future board members and mayors.
Most of the board members expressed ambivalence, but unanimously approved a motion to increase the amounts by $100 – $350 per month for trustees and $450 for the mayor.
“You guys better be working $100 more than I am,” quipped Rowe.
Trustee Libby Fay said she was optimistic about the future makeup of the board after a first look at the recently submitted candidate packets and petitions.
Four candidates filed for four trustee seats and one filed for mayor.
“The petitions have been verified, and the following candidates are eligible for office,” said a press release from town hall.
Libby Fay is running unopposed for the position of mayor.
Mark Jenkins, Gina Lucrezi, Susan Cobb and Cindy Swisher are running unopposed for three positions to serve a four-year term of office expiring in 2026, and one position with a term that will expire in 2024.
Lucrezi will occupy the position expiring in 2024, to which she was appointed following former trustee Amy Eckstein’s resignation from the board on July 14, 2021.
Lucrezi was appointed to the board by unanimous decision on Aug. 24, 2021, beat- ing out competing candidates Matt Snow and Dennis Heap.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.