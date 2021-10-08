Here’s what’s in store for next week’s Buena Vista board of trustees meeting on Oct. 12:
1 Two elemental forces, fire and water, will kick off board discussions.
Cindy Williams will present a proposal to apply for a wildfire mitigation project grant covering areas north of Buena Vista.
The board will also have a first go at deciding whether to approve the water master plan in its current form.
2 In the way of policy tweaks, the town’s special events limits for Independence Day will be adjusted in order to accommodate the farmers’ market.
The moratorium on short-term rental licenses will be extended by a few days in order to align with new ordinances and the board will consider amending the STR fee schedule.
3 Town treasurer Michelle Stoke will present the preliminary town budget for 2022.
“Every meeting from this one until December, there’ll be a public hearing for the budget,” said town administrator Phillip Puckett.
4 Town planning director Joseph Teipel will present to the board his department’s public input campaign on the use of town land.
The input being sought will also be delivered as a public presentation on at 5 p.m., Mon., Oct. 11 at the community center.
Finally, the presentation is formatted as an 8-minute video on the town’s YouTube channel (https://youtu.be/B8aAI4EABPA).
