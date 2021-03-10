Here’s what you missed from the March 9 meeting of the Buena Vista board of trustees:
1 The board authorized the town administrator to sign documents closing on the sale of the Dryfield Ditch property north of town, along with its associated water rights.
Trustees approved the purchase of the property last month and with the signing of closing documents Friday, town will officially become the owners of the property.
The 103-acre property, located 10 miles north of town, west of U.S. Highway 24 near Tomken Machine has several buildings and includes a deeded 3.1 cubic feet per second water right on the Arkansas River dating to 1882 out of the Dryfield Ditch.
Trustees had previously approved the sale for $1,385,000.
2 The board heard from Greater Arkansas River Nature Association director Dominique Naccarato and Erica Gift, the authors of a report of an audit of Chaffee County’s landfill conducted by GARNA.
In 2018, the county generated 25,420 tons of waste, and in 2019 that figure increased to 26,237 tons. The amount of that waste that was recycled or composted decreased year-to-year from 2,058 to 1,912 tons.
That makes for an estimated landfill diversion rate 8.1% in 2018 and 7.3% in 2019, the report said. The statewide average diversion rate in 2018 was 12%, and the national average is 35%.
On average, each resident of Chaffee County throws away 6.5 pounds of trash, the report said.
3 In a work session with town recreation department staff, the board discussed the role of special events in town.
In particular, trustees, as well as recreation director Earl Richmond, noted that the year 2020, which had no major special events due to virus restrictions but saw record sales tax numbers, showed that large events may not be as necessary to bring in tourists as had previously been thought.
“Policy-wise, we made a change that the trustees approved to limit the Fourth of July to our traditional Fourth of July events – fireworks, the parade, art in the park, pancakes in the park and the freedom 5k. Fourth of July is busy, so we’re not allowing additional events,” Richmond said. “In the past, event organizers would come to us and explain that this event is going to be critical to the financial wellbeing of the town, and we’ve learned that the town can be fine without these events. We also want to entertain these events that bring a lot of cultural experience and new opportunities for people to enjoy in BV. We’ve realized we don’t need to be out there selling our event opportunities.”
Richmond also addressed the news that Chaffee County Public Health would be moving the COVID dial from Yellow to Blue.
“Chaffee County entered into Blue on the COVID dial today. What that means for us is we can allow more kids in our programming,” Richmond said. “Are we changing right now, this second, no. But we’ll plan into the spring and summer to have higher capacities.”
