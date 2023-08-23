During their regular meeting on August 22, Buena Vistas’ Board of Trustees discussed the Pearl Theater’s local landmark designation and moved to opt into Proposition 123.
Pearl Theater granted local landmark designation
After its nomination by the Historic Preservation Commission, the Pearl Theater was granted its local landmark designation. HPC member Mary Therese Antsey explained that the building meets seven of the application’s criteria for landmark designation. The designation also protects the building from destruction and inappropriate alterations.
Owner John Groy also said they plan to bring the Pearl back as a community theater for performances like high school choir shows, comedians and “Saturday morning cartoons.”
“We hope to make it a varied community theater,” he said. “The first thing is to get it structurally sound. That’s our destination right now.”
Trustees Gina Lucrezi and Sue Cobb both had concerns about the condition of the building, which was issued a Dangerous Building Notice by the county this past March. O’Brien explained that the landmark designation enables the Groys to pursue funding and grants.
“It doesn’t change the owners’ requirements to keep it safe. … The advantage is that it allows them access to millions of dollars available every year to save these buildings,” O’Brien said. HPC member Melanie Roth added that the HPC will “facilitate in whatever way (they) can” to help the Groys throughout the process.
Paprika Leaverton, a local filmmaker and performer, said she was glad to see the process moving forward and asked the trustees to support the project.
“I have been here about 10, 11 years looking at the Pearl and wanting to see it come back to life,” she said during the comment period. “I know that if there's enough support and we can make this happen, I know it will be so amazing for the town.”
Trustee Cindy Swisher said the Pearl’s landmark designation could be “one of the best things to happen on Main Street in years,” and Lucrezi expressed excitement for more “vibrance” as the downtown area continues to grow.
The motion to approve the application was unanimous.
Trustees opt in for Prop 123 affordable housing dollars
Special Projects Manager Joseph Teipel then brought forward the request for the trustees to decide whether to opt into a program through DOLA and OEDIT created by Proposition 123. Funding comes from a 2022 ballot measure directing the state to form an affordable housing fund using 0.01% of state sales tax revenue, estimated to gather $300 million annually. Funds must support the creation of housing that serves households earning up to a maximum percentage, and the Town can submit a petition to operate with different AMI levels.
The town would need to establish a baseline of affordable housing units to increase by 9% and implement a fast-track approval process for eligible development applications by 2026.
“Should town not fulfill either one of those commitments,” Teipel said, “there is no penalty. We’d simply be ineligible for funds for a period of one year. Afterward, we can resubmit commitment and continue to pursue funding through the program.”
The DOLA-provided calculation tool, which can adjust for interest rates and inflation, puts Buena Vista’s baseline number at 288 units – 274 rental and 14 ownership. The annual growth target is 9 units, or 27 units by November 1st, 2026.
Teipel also explained that if the town did not opt-in, no local entities would be eligible for funding opportunities. The program opens the town to funding opportunities and also brings municipalities together under a common effort.
The board voted unanimously to direct staff to file the commitment with DOLA.
Police Station dollars allocation
Revisiting an item from June, the trustees considered a staff request for direction on allocating the unused funds from the new police station.
Recommended buckets for the extra funds included lingering costs for the police station ($10,854), a catalyst injection into Wells #3 and #4 ($30,000), a capital contribution to the BVSD schools’ bus route and parking lot ($70,000), funding for Town Hall East and Town Campus planning ($50,000), an additional contribution to the Billy Cordova Memorial Park ($50,000) and an allocation to the Rec Department’s Pocket Wave project ($50,000).
The dollar amount was around $40,000 lower due to lingering station costs, but Teipel still highlighted the success of their savings on a capital project.
The motion to allocate the dollars as suggested carried unanimously.
The board adjourned at 10:10 p.m. Their next regular meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
